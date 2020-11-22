CCM Investment Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,190 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 1.9% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,985 shares of the software company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. R. F. Lafferty increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.86.

ADBE opened at $462.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $222.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.30, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $481.29 and its 200 day moving average is $446.81. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $2,598,700.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,324,473.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,376 shares of company stock worth $14,200,546. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.