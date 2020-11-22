CCM Investment Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,888,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,988,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984,471 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,622,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,131,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660,989 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 10,851,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $638,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,073 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,428,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,210,000 after purchasing an additional 31,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,665,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,307,000 after purchasing an additional 85,414 shares during the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BMY. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Gabelli cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.69.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $61.61 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $139.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -560.04, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

