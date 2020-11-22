CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. DC Investments Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the second quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.7% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.0% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY opened at $145.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.19 and its 200-day moving average is $151.75. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $113.29 and a 1-year high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.07.

In related news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

