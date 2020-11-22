CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $10.86 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.8% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Medtronic by 9.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $752,805,000 after purchasing an additional 741,368 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Medtronic by 113.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 19.9% in the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 9,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Medtronic by 19.9% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Medtronic by 22.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.89.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,278,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $82,709.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 561,032 shares in the company, valued at $60,815,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $110.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.16 and its 200 day moving average is $100.62. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

