CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $13.60 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 2.2% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendel Money Management raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 11.5% during the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 8,259 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 22,546 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.3% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,259 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.6% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.3% during the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 3,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 298,404 shares of company stock worth $82,606,401. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $269.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $768.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.77.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

