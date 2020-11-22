CCM Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 58 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on Booking from $2,080.00 to $2,120.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,822.69.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,992.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,795.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,718.55. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,128.02. The firm has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.02, a P/E/G ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by ($3.71). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $45.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

