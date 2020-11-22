CCM Investment Advisers LLC Sells 609 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 2.3% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $14,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD stock opened at $269.81 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The company has a market capitalization of $290.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.68.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.06.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

