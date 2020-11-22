CCM Investment Advisers LLC Sells 772 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,582 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $66.39 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $86.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.50 and a 200 day moving average of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.43.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.