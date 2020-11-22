Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Given “Buy” Rating at William Blair

William Blair restated their buy rating on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CLLS. Robert W. Baird lowered Cellectis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded Cellectis from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cellectis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellectis has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.71.

Shares of Cellectis stock opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average is $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $898.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 110.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cellectis will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Cellectis by 11.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cellectis by 25.3% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 21,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cellectis by 8.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. 35.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

