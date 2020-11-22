Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Given “Buy” Rating at William Blair

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2020

William Blair restated their buy rating on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CLLS. Robert W. Baird lowered Cellectis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded Cellectis from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cellectis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellectis has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.71.

Shares of Cellectis stock opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average is $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $898.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 110.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cellectis will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Cellectis by 11.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cellectis by 25.3% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 21,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cellectis by 8.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. 35.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: Commodities

Analyst Recommendations for Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit