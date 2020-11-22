Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,895 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Intel by 2.9% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.7% in the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.7% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.6% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist lowered their target price on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

INTC opened at $45.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average is $53.68. The stock has a market cap of $186.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.