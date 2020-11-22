Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 2.7% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 228.2% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 98.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 440.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $163.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $178.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

In other news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.39.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

