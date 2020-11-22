Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $25,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 15,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Truist lowered shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.28.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.79. 8,296,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,278,252. The company has a market cap of $160.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $122.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.49 and its 200-day moving average is $84.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.