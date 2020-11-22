Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Cut to Neutral at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ciena in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut Ciena from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Ciena from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.14.

CIEN opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. Ciena has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $976.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.49 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $107,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $87,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,784. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 294.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,182,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $334,847,000 after buying an additional 4,615,896 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ciena by 45.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,423,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,808 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 47.0% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,265,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,241,000 after purchasing an additional 404,491 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 21.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,233,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,989,000 after purchasing an additional 391,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ciena in the third quarter valued at about $15,461,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

