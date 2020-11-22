Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,969,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 528,568 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $825,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,322,000 after acquiring an additional 24,469,149 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,447 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834,365 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,660,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $40.97. The stock had a trading volume of 19,778,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,844,973. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.83 and a 200 day moving average of $42.85. The stock has a market cap of $173.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.54.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 340,007 shares of company stock worth $14,047,269. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

