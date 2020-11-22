Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target to $33.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitable from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equitable from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.78.

Equitable stock opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 1.64. Equitable has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equitable will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Equitable by 125.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,876,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,948,000 after buying an additional 2,712,936 shares in the last quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 44.9% in the third quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,730 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 145.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,839,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,223 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 787.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,339,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 1,963.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,237,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,976 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

