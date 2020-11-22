Citigroup (NYSE:C) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $47.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on C. Barclays reduced their target price on Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. DZ Bank lowered Citigroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.75.

NYSE C opened at $51.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.66 and a 200-day moving average of $48.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of C. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,670,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,909,000 after buying an additional 650,874 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.4% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $71,000. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Citigroup by 29.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 867,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,350,000 after purchasing an additional 199,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

