CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $32,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in CME Group by 397.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 75.5% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in CME Group by 1,663.6% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $167.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.37. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total transaction of $349,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,484.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $693,092.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,831.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,541 shares of company stock worth $1,909,913. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.35.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

