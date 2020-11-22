CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Barclays

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CMS. Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cfra cut CMS Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.88.

CMS stock opened at $61.25 on Wednesday. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $69.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.82.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,379 shares of company stock worth $390,343 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 606,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,246,000 after buying an additional 12,258 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in CMS Energy by 758.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

