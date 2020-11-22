Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Noble Financial

Noble Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Noble Financial currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Cocrystal Pharma from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Cocrystal Pharma stock opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $46.35 million and a PE ratio of -0.53. Cocrystal Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $3.04.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

