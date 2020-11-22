Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Ajo LP

Ajo LP reduced its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 229,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,351 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $17,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 116.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.08.

CL opened at $85.16 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.77 and a 200-day moving average of $75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,377,228.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,649,372.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $12,380,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,756 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,806.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,673 shares of company stock worth $22,315,438 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.