Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

CODYY has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

CODYY stock opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

