Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CMPGY. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded Compass Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Compass Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Compass Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:CMPGY opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.19. Compass Group has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $26.87. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

