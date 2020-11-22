CRH (NYSE:CRH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 21st. Bloom Burton reissued a buy rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut CRH from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.00.

CRH opened at $39.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.04. CRH has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $40.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in CRH by 75.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CRH in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CRH during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CRH during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

