Critical Review: Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (EBR) & The Competition

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE: EBR) is one of 81 public companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

This table compares Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 49.50% 11.23% 4.59% Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Competitors 2.73% 4.94% 1.11%

This table compares Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás $6.74 billion $2.71 billion 5.20 Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Competitors $8.17 billion $680.69 million 11.45

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ peers have a beta of 0.19, meaning that their average share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 0 0 1 0 3.00 Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Competitors 964 3997 3255 132 2.31

As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 9.44%. Given Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electric services” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.6% and pay out 74.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 35 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,258.65 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,770 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts. It also operates 64,138 kilometers of transmission lines. The company was founded in 1962 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.