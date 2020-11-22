Critical Survey: Paramount Gold Nevada (PZG) vs. Its Rivals

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSE: PZG) is one of 99 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Paramount Gold Nevada to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Paramount Gold Nevada shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Paramount Gold Nevada shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Paramount Gold Nevada has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paramount Gold Nevada’s rivals have a beta of 0.66, indicating that their average share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Gold Nevada and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Gold Nevada -968.78% -14.04% -12.28% Paramount Gold Nevada Competitors -67.11% 1.12% -0.69%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paramount Gold Nevada and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Gold Nevada $730,000.00 -$6.43 million -4.57 Paramount Gold Nevada Competitors $5.05 billion $629.01 million -4.13

Paramount Gold Nevada’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Paramount Gold Nevada. Paramount Gold Nevada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Paramount Gold Nevada and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Gold Nevada 0 0 0 0 N/A Paramount Gold Nevada Competitors 652 1876 1976 106 2.33

Paramount Gold Nevada currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.86%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 21.50%. Given Paramount Gold Nevada’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Paramount Gold Nevada is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Paramount Gold Nevada rivals beat Paramount Gold Nevada on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Paramount Gold Nevada

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds interests in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada; and the Grassy Mountain gold project with 442 unpatented lode claims and 3 patented lode claims covering approximately 9,300 acres located in Malheur County, Oregon. Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, Nevada.

