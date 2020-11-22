Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:CRT)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0518 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 17.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

CRT stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $48.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.90.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

