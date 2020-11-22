Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,754 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Five9 by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 32.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,522,000 after purchasing an additional 48,060 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 430,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,853,000 after buying an additional 131,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens raised Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Five9 from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.46.

FIVN stock opened at $148.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.50 and a beta of 0.50. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $167.17.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.10 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 4,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $524,840.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 97,393 shares in the company, valued at $11,288,822.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,056 shares of company stock valued at $12,232,905. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

