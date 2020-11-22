Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 127,782 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,661,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 46.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,185,401,000 after acquiring an additional 24,836,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,204,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075,043 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 13.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,059,378 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,680,165,000 after buying an additional 6,577,482 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,137,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,402,875,000 after buying an additional 13,963,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,481,253 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $856,596,000 after buying an additional 619,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,942,831.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $207,240. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.79.

Shares of UBER opened at $48.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.