Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2020

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Rikoon Group LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 2,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 181,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,366,000 after purchasing an additional 97,336 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,728,000 after purchasing an additional 16,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total value of $6,657,220.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at $9,110,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 54,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.25, for a total transaction of $12,689,266.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,161 shares in the company, valued at $30,360,053.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,248 shares of company stock worth $49,077,431. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.19.

NYSE:DHR opened at $225.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $248.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.58.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

