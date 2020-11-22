DAOstack (GEN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.91 Million

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $5.91 million and approximately $87,742.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000693 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,198.04 or 0.99885568 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00029818 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003133 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded down 91.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002465 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000306 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005490 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00021013 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,832,939 tokens. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io

DAOstack Token Trading

DAOstack can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

