David H. Devilliers, Jr. Sells 2,915 Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $129,338.55.

Shares of FRP stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.74 and a 200 day moving average of $41.42. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $53.39. The firm has a market cap of $427.58 million, a PE ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get FRP alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded FRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in FRP during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in FRP by 38.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in FRP by 502.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in FRP by 43.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.