David H. Devilliers, Jr. Sells 2,915 Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $129,338.55.
Shares of FRP stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.74 and a 200 day moving average of $41.42. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $53.39. The firm has a market cap of $427.58 million, a PE ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Separately, BidaskClub upgraded FRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.
About FRP
FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.
