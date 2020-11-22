David P. Kennedy Sells 5,556 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $186,459.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.48. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $101.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. 1Life Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEM. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter worth $4,831,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 287.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,315,000 after buying an additional 4,455,397 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 99.0% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,271,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,143,000 after buying an additional 2,125,089 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $39,698,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 99.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,782,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,060,000 after buying an additional 1,385,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.