DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DBS Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DBSDY opened at $73.55 on Wednesday. DBS Group has a twelve month low of $44.22 and a twelve month high of $78.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.78. The company has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.484 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. DBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

