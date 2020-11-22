Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 662.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $258.56 on Friday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $265.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.11.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,671,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.24.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

