Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Despegar.com, Corp. provides online travel booking services. The Company’s business segment consists of Air, as well as Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers online hotels, car, flights, vacation rentals, packages, and ticket booking services. The company’s destinations include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela. Despegar.com, Corp. is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Despegar.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Despegar.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.33.

NYSE:DESP opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $745.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.10. Despegar.com has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 million. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 43.82% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Despegar.com will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DESP. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 205.1% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,629,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,669 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 86.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,947,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,982,000 after buying an additional 901,893 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Despegar.com during the second quarter worth $3,975,000. Athanor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 279.6% during the second quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 546,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 402,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 271.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 143,492 shares in the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

