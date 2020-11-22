Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company The Dime Savings Bank of Williamsburgh. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DCOM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dime Community Bancshares currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $21.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.65 million, a P/E ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,950 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,571,000 after acquiring an additional 61,186 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,028 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 26,828 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

