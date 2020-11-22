Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Haverford Financial Services Inc.

Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up approximately 2.4% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in Dollar General by 0.6% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 686,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $985,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 139,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 26,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.27.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 8,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total transaction of $1,762,310.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,708.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $1,777,006.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,435,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,915. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.79. The stock has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

