Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €31.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DUE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €30.45 ($35.82).

ETR:DUE opened at €27.80 ($32.71) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a 52 week high of €32.90 ($38.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €26.87 and a 200 day moving average of €24.63.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

