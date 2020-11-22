easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2020

Berenberg Bank cut shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ESYJY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. easyJet has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit