easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ESYJY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. easyJet has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

