easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Given Neutral Rating at Barclays

EZJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 719 ($9.39) target price on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.71) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 819.68 ($10.71).

LON EZJ opened at GBX 732.80 ($9.57) on Wednesday. easyJet plc has a 1 year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 561.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 609.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

In other news, insider David Robbie purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, with a total value of £75,600 ($98,771.88). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,067 shares of company stock worth $7,598,977.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

