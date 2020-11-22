easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Given Neutral Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their neutral rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on the stock.
EZJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 719 ($9.39) target price on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.71) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 819.68 ($10.71).
LON EZJ opened at GBX 732.80 ($9.57) on Wednesday. easyJet plc has a 1 year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 561.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 609.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.
easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Company Profile
easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.
