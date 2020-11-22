Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,656 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth $873,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Eaton by 27.6% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Eaton by 11.3% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Eaton by 0.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 277,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,242,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 15.6% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETN traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.40. 2,182,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,931. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $119.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $4,136,505.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,488,586.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.06.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

