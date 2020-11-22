Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stake Reduced by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,261,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 64,258 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises about 1.8% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned 0.44% of Ecolab worth $252,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ecolab by 18.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 443,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,497,000 after acquiring an additional 70,292 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,680,000 after purchasing an additional 51,003 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 32,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,447,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $1,522,976.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,076,646.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,197.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.66. 846,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,469. The stock has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.09, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.32.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.62.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

