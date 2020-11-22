Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target upped by Barclays from $57.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

EIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Edison International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Edison International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.27.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $63.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.80. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.02, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.48. Edison International has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in Edison International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 7,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 91.7% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

