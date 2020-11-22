Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $130.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $165.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elbit Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Elbit Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elbit Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Elbit Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.00.

ESLT stock opened at $116.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.97. Elbit Systems has a fifty-two week low of $110.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESLT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 352.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 11,028 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.

