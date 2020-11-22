Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $130.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $165.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elbit Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.80 EPS.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Elbit Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elbit Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Elbit Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.00.
ESLT stock opened at $116.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.97. Elbit Systems has a fifty-two week low of $110.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.85.
About Elbit Systems
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.
