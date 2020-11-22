Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,678,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,334 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of Eli Lilly and worth $692,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.07.

LLY stock traded up $2.08 on Friday, reaching $145.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,064,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,550. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $113.29 and a 1 year high of $170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.19 and its 200 day moving average is $151.75. The company has a market cap of $139.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.