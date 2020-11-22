Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 225,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 152,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 74,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 23,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.06.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $75.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

