Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.35 price target on shares of Euroseas in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euroseas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st.

Get Euroseas alerts:

Shares of Euroseas stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. Euroseas has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Euroseas had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.96%. On average, analysts expect that Euroseas will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes primarily, including manufactured products and perishables. As of April 15, 2020, its fleet consisted of 19 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.