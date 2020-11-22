Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 99,444 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $779,653,000 after buying an additional 3,223,089 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,654,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,494 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,870,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,232 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,513,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,644,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,552 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.08.

NYSE:XOM opened at $36.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.77. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $71.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

