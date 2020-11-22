Financial Comparison: Bullfrog Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGC) and Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSE:PZG)

Bullfrog Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGC) and Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSE:PZG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Bullfrog Gold alerts:

3.6% of Paramount Gold Nevada shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.6% of Bullfrog Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Paramount Gold Nevada shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bullfrog Gold and Paramount Gold Nevada, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bullfrog Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Paramount Gold Nevada 0 0 0 0 N/A

Paramount Gold Nevada has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.86%. Given Paramount Gold Nevada’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Paramount Gold Nevada is more favorable than Bullfrog Gold.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bullfrog Gold and Paramount Gold Nevada’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bullfrog Gold N/A N/A -$1.60 million N/A N/A Paramount Gold Nevada $730,000.00 49.25 -$6.43 million ($0.23) -4.57

Bullfrog Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paramount Gold Nevada.

Risk & Volatility

Bullfrog Gold has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paramount Gold Nevada has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bullfrog Gold and Paramount Gold Nevada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bullfrog Gold N/A -1,613.13% -256.13% Paramount Gold Nevada -968.78% -14.04% -12.28%

Summary

Paramount Gold Nevada beats Bullfrog Gold on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bullfrog Gold Company Profile

Bullfrog Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project that consists of 79 lode claims and 2 patented claims covering an area of approximately 1,600 acres located to the northwest of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on State lands, private lands, and Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 4,790 acres of land. Bullfrog Gold Corp. has an agreement with certain Barrick Gold Corporation subsidiaries and Augusta Investments Inc. to acquire 1500 acres adjoining the company's Bullfrog Gold Deposit from Barrick and Augusta. The company was formerly known as Kopr Resources Corp. and changed its name to Bullfrog Gold Corp. in July 2011. Bullfrog Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds interests in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada; and the Grassy Mountain gold project with 442 unpatented lode claims and 3 patented lode claims covering approximately 9,300 acres located in Malheur County, Oregon. Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Bullfrog Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullfrog Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.