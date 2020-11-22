First Financial Co. (THFF) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.53 on January 15th

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the bank on Friday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from First Financial’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.52.

First Financial has increased its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get First Financial alerts:

THFF stock opened at $37.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.26. The company has a market capitalization of $511.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. First Financial has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $46.93.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.29. First Financial had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Curtis Brighton bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.70 per share, for a total transaction of $31,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.