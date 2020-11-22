First Financial Co. (THFF) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.53 on January 15th

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the bank on Friday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from First Financial’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.52.
First Financial has increased its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
THFF stock opened at $37.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.26. The company has a market capitalization of $511.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. First Financial has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $46.93.
In other news, Director William Curtis Brighton bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.70 per share, for a total transaction of $31,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.
Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st.
First Financial Company Profile
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
